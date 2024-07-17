Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $284,000 in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,127,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 203,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after buying an additional 26,228 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 964.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 46,758 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,165,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,572. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $201.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACLS. Bank of America increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACLS

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.