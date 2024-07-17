Headlands Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 185.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 396.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ravi Thanawala purchased 1,900 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,797.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PZZA traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 116,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,913. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.47 and a one year high of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.70.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

