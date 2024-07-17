Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,730 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

GOLD traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $19.33. 3,421,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,729,941. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.51. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

