Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 18,103 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,103 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of NOV by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of NOV by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 251,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 7.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NOV. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

NOV Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:NOV traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.79. 121,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,697,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.70. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

NOV Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.