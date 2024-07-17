Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 93,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO remained flat at $50.56 during trading hours on Wednesday. 90,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,904. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

