Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 199 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 203.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $692,917,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after purchasing an additional 207,468 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79,719 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 587.1% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,723,000 after purchasing an additional 77,189 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 953.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 59,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,355,000 after purchasing an additional 54,119 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $14.32 on Wednesday, reaching $590.19. 117,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $562.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.27. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $609.15.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

