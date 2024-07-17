Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Harmonic stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Harmonic had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $122.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $577,393.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,616 shares in the company, valued at $696,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Harmonic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,805,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,169,000 after buying an additional 95,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Harmonic by 9.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,396,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,489,000 after buying an additional 847,808 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Harmonic by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 71,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Harmonic by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

