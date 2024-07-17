Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 24,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 18,072 shares.The stock last traded at $32.35 and had previously closed at $32.04.

Greene County Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $614.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.71 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 12.86%.

Insider Activity at Greene County Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Greene County Bancorp

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 3,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $95,629.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,772.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 3,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $95,629.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,772.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jay P. Cahalan sold 7,060 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $223,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 362,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,428,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

