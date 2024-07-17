GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for GoDaddy in a research note issued on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GDDY. Raymond James began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY opened at $147.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.54. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $148.71.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in GoDaddy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,204,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 866.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at $24,597,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $542,514.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,036,515.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,071 shares of company stock worth $6,875,606 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

