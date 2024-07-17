Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) PT Raised to $131.00 at BTIG Research

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Get Glaukos alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Glaukos

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $125.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.96 and a 200 day moving average of $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.06. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $126.37.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $273,127.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,362,964.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,171 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 5,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.