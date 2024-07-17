GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Receives $94.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.09.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEHC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.99.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

