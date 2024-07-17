Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Sets New 12-Month High at $310.00

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 310 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 303 ($3.93), with a volume of 254496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 307 ($3.98).

Galliford Try Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74. The firm has a market cap of £314.29 million, a PE ratio of 2,185.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 259.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 250.30.

Insider Transactions at Galliford Try

In other Galliford Try news, insider Kevin Boyd bought 8,000 shares of Galliford Try stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £19,680 ($25,521.98). Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Galliford Try Company Profile

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, custodial, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

