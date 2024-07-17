FY2025 EPS Estimates for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Boosted by Leerink Partnrs

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lantheus in a report issued on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $6.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.04. The consensus estimate for Lantheus’ current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $96.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

Lantheus Stock Down 4.0 %

Lantheus stock opened at $118.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,957.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,458 shares of company stock worth $3,727,268. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,362,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,271,000 after purchasing an additional 389,828 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,958,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,867,000 after acquiring an additional 394,837 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 595.3% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,316,000 after buying an additional 1,269,900 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in Lantheus by 8.4% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,470,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after acquiring an additional 114,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

