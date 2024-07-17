Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Down 11.5% in June

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the June 15th total of 210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 696,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Fujitsu Stock Up 1.7 %
Fujitsu stock opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. Fujitsu has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.88.
About Fujitsu
