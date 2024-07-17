FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Short Interest Down 6.7% in June

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FRMO Stock Performance

FRMO stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31. FRMO has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.

Get FRMO alerts:

FRMO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

FRMO Corporation, through Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. The company provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors. FRMO Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for FRMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.