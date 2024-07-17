FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Short Interest Down 6.7% in June

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FRMO Stock Performance
FRMO stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31. FRMO has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.
FRMO Company Profile
