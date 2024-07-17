Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Trading 9.6% Higher

Shares of Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report) shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.57. 118,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 127,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Freegold Ventures Stock Up 11.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$259.06 million, a PE ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 2.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freegold Ventures news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$400,000.00. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Freegold Ventures

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims comprises 240 State of Alaska claims that cover a total area of 5,971.6 hectares; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

