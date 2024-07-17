First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INBK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $38.50 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 27.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 101,984.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,516 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,940,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.71 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.68.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

