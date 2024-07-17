First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

First Busey has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. First Busey has a payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Busey to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

First Busey Price Performance

First Busey stock opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Busey has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $110.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.06 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 18.08%. On average, research analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BUSE shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Busey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $143,358.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,088.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $143,358.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,088.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $389,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 365 shares of company stock valued at $7,725 and sold 25,090 shares valued at $591,240. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

