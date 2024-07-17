Evercore ISI Increases StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target to $48.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STEP. Barclays lifted their target price on StepStone Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on StepStone Group from $41.25 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on StepStone Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.19.

STEP stock opened at $48.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.27.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,219,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,110.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other StepStone Group news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,219,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,159 shares in the company, valued at $406,110.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Hoffmeister bought 22,500 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,829.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 850,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,396,000 after buying an additional 510,283 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 288,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

