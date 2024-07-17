EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of EVE stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. EVE has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that EVE will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVE stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.19% of EVE worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

