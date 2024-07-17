Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $170.88 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.49 billion and $170.88 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.59 or 0.00036367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,879.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.64 or 0.00586685 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.09 or 0.00112659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009007 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.39 or 0.00248755 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00049151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00071597 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,954,335 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.