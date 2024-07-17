ERC20 Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $43.02 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $43.02 million and $211.31 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009503 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,875.94 or 0.99994809 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011911 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00073142 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.03811628 USD and is up 4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

