Equinor ASA (EQNR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Equinor ASA to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $25.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. On average, analysts expect Equinor ASA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:EQNR opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.