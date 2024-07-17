Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Insider Sells $2,175,000.00 in Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG stock opened at $146.48 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.13 and its 200-day moving average is $130.87.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 61.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,452,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,271,000 after acquiring an additional 107,989 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

