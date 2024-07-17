Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $147.00 at Susquehanna

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $147.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $134.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $116.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.89. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 344,526 shares of company stock worth $43,139,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

