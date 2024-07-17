Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Emmi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EMLZF opened at $960.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $991.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,017.15. Emmi has a one year low of $960.00 and a one year high of $1,005.35.

Get Emmi alerts:

Emmi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, the rest of Europe, North and South America, Africa, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Emmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.