Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

EKSO has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $24.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 79.48% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,892 shares during the quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

