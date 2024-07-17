Dymension (DYM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $354.28 Million

Dymension (DYM) traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Dymension has a total market cap of $354.28 million and approximately $69.48 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dymension has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00002866 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dymension alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,028,596,758 coins and its circulating supply is 190,946,907 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,028,562,856 with 190,901,518 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.82827291 USD and is up 25.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $49,406,141.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dymension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dymension and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.