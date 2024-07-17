Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $575.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Citigroup upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.29.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $489.84 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $330.05 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $511.35 and a 200-day moving average of $473.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

