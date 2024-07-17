Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 55,572 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 72% compared to the average daily volume of 32,285 call options.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

SOXS traded up $3.96 on Wednesday, reaching $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 85,147,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,222,074. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $144.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.37.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.