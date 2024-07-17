Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.33

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.33 and last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 121628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Shearwater Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 25 LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. 25 LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

