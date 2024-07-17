Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Destiny Pharma Trading Up 23.1 %

LON:DEST opened at GBX 4 ($0.05) on Monday. Destiny Pharma has a twelve month low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 84 ($1.09). The company has a market cap of £3.81 million, a P/E ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.30.

About Destiny Pharma

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to prevent serious infections in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria, as well as superficial skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

