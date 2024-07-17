dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) Short Interest Update

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,457,800 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 1,373,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.1 days.

dentalcorp Price Performance

dentalcorp stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. dentalcorp has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13.

Get dentalcorp alerts:

About dentalcorp

(Get Free Report)

See Also

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.