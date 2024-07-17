dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) Short Interest Update

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,457,800 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 1,373,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.1 days.
dentalcorp Price Performance
dentalcorp stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. dentalcorp has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13.
About dentalcorp
