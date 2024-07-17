Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $6.47 Per Share

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Delta Air Lines in a report issued on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $6.47 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.50. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DAL. HSBC began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.84.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 7.0 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $46.02 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,686,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,398,000 after purchasing an additional 339,554 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

