DA Davidson Boosts Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target to $175.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $150.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $147.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.