Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a negative return on equity of 56.27% and a negative net margin of 29.38%.
Cryo-Cell International Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of CCEL opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.47. Cryo-Cell International has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $9.50.
About Cryo-Cell International
