Critical Contrast: Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) versus Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inter & Co, Inc. $1.22 billion 2.45 $60.56 million $0.23 29.91 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $24.04 billion 1.97 $3.70 billion $4.86 10.34

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Inter & Co, Inc.. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inter & Co, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter & Co, Inc. 7.38% 6.16% 0.83% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 10.46% 13.06% 0.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

22.9% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Inter & Co, Inc. has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Inter & Co, Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $2.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Inter & Co, Inc. pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Inter & Co, Inc. and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter & Co, Inc. 0 0 4 0 3.00 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 1 3 5 0 2.44

Inter & Co, Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $6.70, suggesting a potential downside of 2.62%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.39%. Given Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is more favorable than Inter & Co, Inc..

Summary

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beats Inter & Co, Inc. on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. It also provides debt collection, foreign exchange, and financial services, as well as global account digital solution. Its investments segments offers acquisition, sale and custody of securities; structure and distributes securities in the capital market; and operated and manages fund portfolios and other assets. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment provides warranties, life, property and automobile insurance, pension, and consortium products. In addition, it offers inter shop and commerce plus services. Inter & Co, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; Capital Markets and Direct Financial Services; and Corporate and Other segments. It offers checking, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; business, car, and other loans; lines of credit, student lines of credit, and agriculture loans; and small business financing and overdraft protection services. The company also provides investment and insurance services; credit cards; and ATMs, as well as mobile, online, and global money and wire transfer services. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.