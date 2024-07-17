Costco Wholesale Co. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $20.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $20.06 for the year. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $15.97 per share.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

COST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $905.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Argus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.33.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $850.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $833.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $757.36. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $530.56 and a 1-year high of $896.67.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,131 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 20,464 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 8,417 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 870 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

