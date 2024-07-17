Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 10.5% Higher This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $6.62 or 0.00010169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.59 billion and $140.35 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00043479 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00015529 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00005609 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

