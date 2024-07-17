Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the June 15th total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of CRF stock remained flat at $7.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. 856,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,125. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.42. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $8.56.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1037 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $874,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 530,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 72,658 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 36.4% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 46,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

