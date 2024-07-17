Contrasting Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) and Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HealthStream and Nexxen International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream 0 1 2 0 2.67 Nexxen International 0 1 3 0 2.75

HealthStream currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.00%. Nexxen International has a consensus target price of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 27.63%. Given Nexxen International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nexxen International is more favorable than HealthStream.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

HealthStream has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexxen International has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HealthStream and Nexxen International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream 6.30% 5.21% 3.56% Nexxen International -3.12% 4.86% 2.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.6% of HealthStream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Nexxen International shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of HealthStream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HealthStream and Nexxen International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream $279.06 million 3.29 $15.21 million $0.58 52.05 Nexxen International $331.99 million 1.29 -$21.49 million ($0.13) -47.46

HealthStream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nexxen International. Nexxen International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HealthStream beats Nexxen International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs. It offers hStream, a technology platform that powers a range of healthcare workforce solutions. The company provides its solutions to customers across a range of entities within the healthcare industry, including private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies through its direct sales teams. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tremor International Ltd and changed its name to Nexxen International Ltd. in January 2024. Nexxen International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

