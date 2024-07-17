Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CTXR opened at $0.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.68. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.27.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,005,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 104,889 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 32,686 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.