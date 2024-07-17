Citigroup Lowers Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $12.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMBL. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bumble from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bumble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.96.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.41 million. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bumble by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,921,000 after purchasing an additional 297,286 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 63,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bumble by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 16,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

