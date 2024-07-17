Cintas (CTAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Cintas to post earnings of $3.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CTAS opened at $725.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas has a 12-month low of $474.74 and a 12-month high of $727.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $697.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $655.07.
Cintas shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.
In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.
