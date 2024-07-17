Cintas (CTAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Cintas to post earnings of $3.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CTAS opened at $725.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas has a 12-month low of $474.74 and a 12-month high of $727.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $697.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $655.07.

Cintas shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $710.55.

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

