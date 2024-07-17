Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ LATG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 142. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. Chenghe Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76.

Chenghe Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LATG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chenghe Acquisition I by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 251,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 117,641 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chenghe Acquisition I by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chenghe Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Chenghe Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Chenghe Acquisition I Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus search for an initial business combination in the TMT, green energy, biotechnology, optoelectronics, and other sectors in the Asia Pacific.

