Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Bank of America

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.77.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE GTLS opened at $168.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.16. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $109.48 and a 52-week high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.75.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Chart Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.