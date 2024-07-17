Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $67.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $652,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 570,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,366,925.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,709 shares of company stock worth $42,577,554 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

