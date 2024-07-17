Cavendish Financial plc (CAV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Cavendish Financial Trading Up 5.7 %

CAV stock opened at GBX 12.42 ($0.16) on Wednesday. Cavendish Financial has a one year low of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 15 ($0.19). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.76 million, a PE ratio of -587.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Cavendish Financial

In other Cavendish Financial news, insider Julian Morse sold 596,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14), for a total value of £65,665.27 ($85,157.92). 56.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cavendish Financial

Cavendish Financial plc provides various financial services to growth companies in the United Kingdom. The company offers equities research, distribution and execution, and analytics services. It provides investment banking services, such as strategic advisory and capital raising services comprising public market fund raisings, including placings, rights issues, and open offers; IPOs; sell-side or buy-side private M&A; public company M&A; debt arrangement and advice; private capital fund raisings; and general advice on strategic options, as well as acts as a corporate broker/NOMAD on a retained basis.

