Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Update

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 675,800 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 639,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CSIOF remained flat at $7.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $8.24.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

