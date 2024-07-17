Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.40.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CWST

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CWST opened at $105.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $107.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.68 and its 200-day moving average is $93.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 37.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Free Report

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.